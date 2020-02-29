Superstar Rajinikanth to meet Muslim clerics to discuss CAA-NRC issue

Sources from Jamaat al Ulama said Rajinikanth reached out to them on the phone and expressed his willingness to meet them and discuss the issues of CAA and NRC in depth.In a press statement, the jamaat alleged that the actor-politician made defamatory statement on protesters by calling the agitation an instigated one. The statement added that Rajinikanth needs to gain more clarity on what Muslims feel about CAA before making comments.

Rajinikanth, had earlier, thrown his weight behind the contentious citizenship law and said it did not pose any threat to the Muslims. He, however, added that he will be the first to voice his support to them if needed.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet,” Rajini said on February 5.

Two days ago, Rajinikanth was asked about his message to the protesting Muslims and he said, “If anybody is affected by the law, definitely I will stand for them.”

However, Rajinikanth said he disliked it when some sections of media and political observers linked him with the BJP. He said, “The CAA has been passed in both the Houses of Parliament and I don’t think it will be repealed. But when I speak in support of the CAA, people say I am a BJP mouthpiece. I feel pained by those remarks.”