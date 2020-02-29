Zebronics launches Smart PTZ Camera in India : Price and Features

Zebronics Friday launched a new home automation smart camera that comes with WiFi, pan, tilt, digital zoom and AI priced at Rs 3,599.

“Surveillance in and around your premises is a must these days, but now with home automation camera monitoring what is happening inside your house is fairly accessible with a touch on your phone. We feel that our journey into home automation camera is just the beginning, there is a lot more to come in our home automation range,” Sandeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said in a statement.

The camera comes with connectivity for LAN/WiFi/Hotspot and has a Micro SD card slot that supports up to 512 GB of memory for capturing/recording your data. The camera can be wall-mounted or used on a tabletop as well.

According to the company, one can download the MIPC app available on the Play Store or App Store. It helps to set up home automation camera with ease and comes along with features like changing the camera angle, setting up the alarm, motion tracking and more.

The camera comes with a unique feature called motion detection in case of any movement it would raise the alarm and send a notification to the users phone so that one can have a quick monitor/scan of their home.

This home automation camera can also double as a baby monitor camera since it comes with a 350-degree rotating feature that can pan, 100-degree tilt and digital zoom at the object remotely through the smartphone app.

It also comes with Smart H.264 video compression which saves space while recording.