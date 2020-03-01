3 People killed Anti-CAA protest, many injured

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has turned violent in northeast state,Meghalaya. Three people has till now killed in the protest and many are injured.Eight people had been arrested in connection with the violences.

The violence started in Friday in a clash during a rally in Ichamati village of East Khasi Hills district. The rally was held to oppose CAA and to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in state. During the clash a Khasi man was killed. The clash broke out between members of Khasi Students Union and non-tribals.

Police has imposed curfew in the areas including state capital Shillong . Additional security forces has been deployed to face emergency situation.

Most of the Meghalaya is exempted from CAAas the entire state comes under the 6th Schedule of the constitution. Local tribal groups were demanding the imposition of ILP, which regulates the entry of outsiders to the state.