Coronavirus: Warning about use of masks issued by ministry

A warning has been issued by UAE’s Ministry of Health and Community Protection regarding the use of N-95 masks. The ministry has issued warning as people were using this masks as a preventive measure for the coronavirus. Ministry issued the warning through their official twitter handle.

The ministry in the statement shared on Twitter informed that the N-95 masks are only meant to be used by medical staff working in places treating coronavirus patients. USe of this masks by common public may impose pressure on their respiratory system and may cause respiratory diseases in future.

The N95 masks have a close facial fit and more filtration material than the common masks. The use of these masks are strictly forbidden to children.