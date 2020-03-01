Know how to delete media files in WhatsApp easily

The social media app, WhatsApp is the most popular social media handle all over the world. One of the main headaches of the WhatsApp user is the media files that take a lot space of phone’s memory. The messages, pictures, videos, GIFs, memes, audio that are arriving in WhatsApp can quickly take up your smartphone’s storage space.

So in order to clean up the memory space, the social media handle has its own features. WhatsApp owned Facebook-also has features that enable users to download media files only when they click on it.

Here is how you can delete media files easily on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Go to Settings by clicking on three vertical dots in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings option.

Step 3: Click on Data and Storage Usage option.

Step 4: In the Data and Storage Usage tab, tap on the Storage Usage option to see the list.

Step 5: Now you will see a list of contacts and groups with the amount of storage space that they are using.

Step 6: Select the contact or Group whose media files you want to delete.

Step 7: Tap on Free up Space option.

Step 8: Here you will see a breakdown of files that you have exchanged. Select the ones that you want to delete.

Step 9: Tap on Delete Items option and you are good to go