‘ Those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims’: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Delhi violence

Eminent economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said that it makes him sad that the people who died and tortured in Delhi violence were mostly Muslims. He said this while addressing an even in Bolpur.

” I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed. If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern” said Sen.

” it is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. Indian is a secular country, we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry, Sen added.

He also said that he is not ready to pass a judgement on the transfer of Justice Muralidhar from Delhi High Court. ” I personally know him. it is natural to raise questions but I can’t pass any judgement” said Sen.