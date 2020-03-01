Title and director of ‘Suriya 39’ announced

The title and the details about upcoming Tamil ‘Suriya 39’ has been announced by the makers of the film. Earlier it was announced that the makers of the film will make a major announcement on March 1.

The film has been titled as ‘Aruvaa’. The film will be directed by Hari. Hari and Suriya are joining for a film for the sixth time. Earlier hari and Suriya has teamed up for films like ‘Aaru, Vel, Singam, Sinagm II and Singam III’. All the six films were superhit at the boxoffice.

It is also announced that the music of the film will be composed by D.Imman.Gnanavel Raja will be bankrolling the film under Studio Green banner.

The shooting of the film willbegin April this year and will be released on Diwali this year.