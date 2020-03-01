Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Bengal BJP campaign today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick start a BJP mass campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and try to give a push to the saffron outfit”s drive backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during a day-long trip here on Sunday.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shahid Minar Maidan in the city hub, where the state BJP has decided to give him and BJP national President J.P. Nadda a civic reception for their role in passing the new citizenship law in the Parliament.

The visit of Shah, considered the number two man in the organisation and the Central government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being seen as an attempt to energise the party rank and file and boost the saffron outfit”s prospects in the coming statewide civic polls slated to be held around April, especially in the backdrop of its poor show in the Assembly bypolls held late last year.

The fears of a possible National Register of Citizens exercise unsettling the lives of millions, which the BJP”s opponents cleverly played up with gutso, went a long way in spelling doom for the party in the bypolls — an anti-climax after its heady show in last year”s Lok Sabha elections.

Six months after winning a record 18 of the 42 LS seats in the state, the BJP lost all three Assembly seats where bypolls were held, despite having taken huge leads in two of the segments during the general elections.

Since then, the CAA has been enacted by the Centre, with the Trinamool, Congress and the Left carrying out a shrill campaign against it.

Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone to the extent of saying that she won”t allow “the draconian law” to be implemented in the state. Matching her political rhetoric, Banerjee wooed the Left and the Congress to support a resolution in the Assembly against the legislation.