Watch the funny video of jackal’s fearless prank on sleeping lion: Video

Prank videos are nothing new to internet. Everyday thousands of prank videos stream around the cyber world. But now a prank video has just gone viral and watching this video will make you certainly crazy.

Because this prank videos is from animal world. A lion and a tricky jackal is the lead actor in the video. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey.

The video shows a naughty moment between a sleeping lion and a jackal. In the 8-second long video the lion can be seen sleeping peacefully. And a jackal slowly approaches the lion. And in a fraction of seconds it nips at the lion’s tail and runs away.

“Don’t underestimate any one with his size or power. Animals too have canny sense of humour”, pandey captioned the video. The video shared on Twitter on February 29 has till now gathered 27,000 views.