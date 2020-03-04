DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Decision on board examination in Indian and Pakistani schools announced by authority

Mar 4, 2020, 07:12 pm IST
Less than a minute
CBSE

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced its decision on the final board examinations to be conducted at Schools in UAE that follow Indian and Pakistani curriculum. The SPEA has instructed schools to go ahead with the final board examination dates as scheduled. The decision was announced through the microblogging website of the authority.

Examinations for Indian and Pakistani curriculum final examination dates will remain as it is, on condition that students will perform their examinations and return home once they are done. The tweet also informed that The spring break will start from Sunday, March 8.

The Ministry of Education has earlier has informed that the educational institutions in the emirate will be closed for a month from Sunday as the part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close