Delhi riots: Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi visit riot hit areas

Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi visited the violent hit areas in the northeast areas of Delhi. This is Congress party’s first visit after the riots hit Delhi killing 48 people and injuring 200 people.

The MPs were taken in a white tourist bus, which is expected to make several stops in the area. Mr Gandhi and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to visit Brijpuri, one of the epicentres of the violence.

“Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” Mr Gandhi had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet two days ago, where he appeared to hint at quitting the social media. He ws also seen at the party’s protest near the Gandhi status in parliament yesterday.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been demanding a discussion on the violence in parliament. While the government has indicated to start the discussion over the same after holi.