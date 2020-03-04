“Don’t waste time playing clown with social media accounts, deal with coronavirus”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed coronavirus ‘extremely’ serious threat to the people of country. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: “The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical (sic).”

In an apparent reference to PM Modi, the Congress leader said, “There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy.”

In another Tweet, while attacking PM Modi, he wrote: “Don’t waste time playing clown with social media accounts, deal with coronavirus.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-profile meeting to review the inter-departmental preparedness to combat coronavirus outbreak in India. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to appeal for calm. “There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” PM Modi tweeted along with a set of preventive measures.