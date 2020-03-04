Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’ will have this bollywood actor in lead

The Tamil blockbuster ‘Thadam’ will soon have a remake in bollywood, its makers announced today. Siddharth Malhotra will star in the movie which will hit the theatres on November 20.

The movie will be made by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Sidharth, who will once again be seen in a double role, said he was looking forward to working on the film.

Starring Arun Vijay in the lead, 2019’s “Thadam” is a murder mystery. Things get interesting when the murder accused is found to have a lookalike. The Tamil film also starred Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep.