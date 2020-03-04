IPL champions’ prize money halved by BCCI

The Board of Indian Cricket Council (BCCI) has decided to halve the prize money for the winners of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and runners-up. The BCCI took this decision as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition.

The IPL champion team will now get only Rs. 10 crore instead of the Rs. 20 crore. The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.3 crore each. This was informed to all the IPL franchises by a statement issued by BCCI. However, state associations hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each.



“The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore from earlier Rs 12.5 crore,” said the statement of BCCI.