Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: Know features and price

Jeep India has launched its Wrangler Rubicon in India. Wrangler Rubicon is the updated, more capable version it’s SUV Wrangler Unlimited.

The SUV measures 4,822 in length, 1,894 mm in width, is 1,848 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. It also gets a ground clearance of 217 mm.

The Wrangler Rubicon is powered with a 4-cylinder, in-line 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The engine is capable of giving a peak power of 268 hp with a maximum torque of 400nM. Transmission is handled by eight-speed automatic unit.

The SUV comes with Parksense – rear park assist system and ParkView – rear back-up camera.It has also front passenger and driver airbags and also front seat mounted side air bags. The SUV also has Trailer Sway Control, Electronic Stability Control, ABS, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

In interior, the Rubicon has a leather -strapped steering wheel and shift knob, soft touch premium leather finished dashboard,LED lighting, 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 7-inch driver information display. The Rubicon also equipped with cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, keyless enter and go, push button star and more.

The SUV is priced at Rs.68.94 (Ex-showroom) in India.