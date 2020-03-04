Ram Charan buys remake rights another Malayalam film starring Prithviraj

Young Telugu superstar Ram Charan has bagged remake right of yet another Malayalam film. The Telugu actor has acquired the remake right of Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’.

The Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ was directed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr. The film had Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

The makers of the Telugu version are yet to finalize the cast and the director. Ram Charan had also bought the rights of another Malayalam film, ‘Lucifer’. His father megastar Chiranjeevi will be starring in it.

‘Driving Licence’ had hit screens last December 20. The film was scripted by Sachy has become a super hit in the box office.

The film portrays the story of a superstar and his fan who is a motor vehicle inspector. It is the clash of egos and power imbalance that form the film’s crux.