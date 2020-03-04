Saniya Iyyappan sizzles internet in her ‘grey shades’: See pics

Actress and dancer Saniya Iyyappan is very much active in social media. The young actress always shares her photos and videos on social media. Now some photos shared by the actress has gone viral on social media. In the photos the pretty actress appear in different shades of grey.

Saniya Iyappan is an Indian actress and dancer who works in Malayalam cinema. She is best known for her leading role in the 2018 film Queen and Jhanvi in the Mohanlal-starring Lucifer .

Saniya started her career in television, as a contestant in the dance reality show D2 – D 4 Dance on Mazhavil Manorama. She emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Saniya made her film acting debut with Balyakalasakhi in 2014, portraying the childhood of Isha Talwar. She also acted in Apothecary in the same year, as the daughter of Suresh Gopi. . After playing brief roles in various films, Saniya played her first leading role in the 2018 film Queen.