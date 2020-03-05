DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

15 People including children killed in air strikes

Mar 5, 2020, 09:42 pm IST
A human right organisation based in London, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has informed that  at least 15 people including children were killed  and many others were injured in an airstrike in a Maaret Musreen village held by rebels in the northwestern Syria.  Maaret Musreen village is  a home to thousands of internally displaced people.

The  Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, blamed Russian warplanes for the strike as well. They said 14 people were killed, including five women and two children.The airstrike has hit a poultry farm.

Nearly a million people have been displaced by the fighting in Idlib — Syria’s last remaining rebel stronghold — and hundreds have been killed. Many of the displaced have fled north toward the sealed border with Turkey. Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria and each supports rival sides in the nine-year conflict.

 

 

