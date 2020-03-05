Actor Vijay Deverakonda dramatically slips while walking : Watch Video

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy in the shoot of upcoming film Fighter, which is progressing at the brisk pace in Mumbai under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The upcoming film Fighter has Ananaya Pandey in the female lead.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey have been frequently snapped by the paparazzi for the past few days in and around the city thereby grabbing attention from the fans and other onlookers. Now a video is going viral on the social media, in which Vijay Deverakonda is seen walking towards the jetty but suddenly slips and is about to fall. However, Arjun Reddy star has a narrow escape from getting injured as he is saved by his bodyguards and a few other people.

Now the netizens are making fun on this video. One of the netizen said, “Areee ananya your latest connection (anaconda ) is falling ,why dont you take care of him ?”.