Covid-19: India-EU summit postponed,Modi’s Brussel trip cancelled

Ministry of External Affairs(MOE) has confirmed that the India-EU summit to be held in Brussels is rescheduled in the backdrop of a strengthening Covid-19 threat. The rescheduling of the summit is beneficial for India, as it will provide the time window to devise a means to counter a resolution passed in EU court against the new religion based Citizenship law of India.

MOE spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that the summit will be transferred to a mutually agreeable date to participants. Two staffs at the EU office at Brussels were infected by the novel Covid-19 virus. Staffers of the European defense council and European council were infected by the coronavirus.