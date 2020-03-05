Magazine released by left-wing students sparks controversy over anti-India statements

A magazine released in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, in Kerala by the left-wing students organization has ignite controversy. The magazine released by All India Students Federation (AISF), a students organisation affiliated to CPI has released the magazine filled with anti-India and communal statements and articles.

The magazine is titled ‘Shaheen Bagh’.This title was given as expressing solidarity with the anti-CAA protesters sitting in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. A.A.Sahad, the editor of the magazine and AISF leader claimed that the magazine expresses solidarity with anti-CAA protests.

Many students has protested against the magazine. The students asked to recall the magazine. They also asked that cases should registered against those who released the magazine.

Earlier another magazine released in another campus in Kerala has also ignited controversy because of abusive and sexual content filled in it in the name of renaissance.