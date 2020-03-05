Mercedes-Benz launches Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2020 in India: know price and features

The German luxury car makers,Mercedes-Benz has launched their updated version of E Class in India. The new executive saloon comes with mild-hybrid options in the 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder petrol variants.

The fifth generation Mercedes E-Class gets new front grille, fresh front and rear headlamp designs.A new bumper, two-stroke headlamps and a new boot lid make the tail look much different than it has ever been.

The E Class is equipped with new steering wheel design. It can monitor whether the driver has his hands on the wheel or not. Two large 10.25-inch displays are now standard. There is also an option of a 12.3-inch version. It also gets the latest MBUX system that is common across all the new Mercedes models.

The luxury sedan will be on sale in India later this year. The pre-face lift LWB E-Class sedan is priced at Rs 59.08-75.29 lakh, the E-class All Terrain (which is based on the standard wheelbase model and is a CBU import) is priced at Rs 75 lakh, while the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E 63 S costs Rs 1.5 crore.