See the thrilling video of a tiger growling while walking towards a safari jeep

Seeing big cats while going for a wild life safari is not easy. It needs luck to see the big cats in their natural habitat.
Now a video shared on micro blogging website shows a tiger walking towards a safari jeep. It shows a tiger growling as it walks closer towards a safari vehicle.
“Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting,” tweeted Susanta Nanda IFS sharing the video.
Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting. From a central Indian TR ?? pic.twitter.com/m6n6c5xYNd
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020
