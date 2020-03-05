See the thrilling video of a tiger growling while walking towards a safari jeep

Seeing big cats while going for a wild life safari is not easy. It needs luck to see the big cats in their natural habitat.

Now a video shared on micro blogging website shows a tiger walking towards a safari jeep. It shows a tiger growling as it walks closer towards a safari vehicle.

“Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting,” tweeted Susanta Nanda IFS sharing the video.