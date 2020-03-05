Soccer star Ronaldo’s touching words of tribute to sick mother moves hearts

Soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores was admitted to a hospital in Madeira, Spain. The 65-year-old is now reportedly conscious and in a stable condition after she suffered a stroke early on Tuesday.

The soccer star rushed to Madeira on Tuesday canceling his Juventus training camp and was beside his mother. He came together with his wife and one of his sons.”Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital,” Ronaldo said.”Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

Ronaldo remembered his mother skipping meals and working tirelessly 7 days a week to raise him as a world-renown soccer player. Ronaldo had revealed earlier how his mother braved poverty to realize his dream of becoming a soccer player.” My entire success is dedicated to her”, he said.