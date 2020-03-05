UAE asks nationals and expatriates to avoid travel

UAE has requested its nationals and expatriates to avoid travel as a measure for curbing the spread of Covid -19.UAE Health ministry has issued a circular advising the residents to avoid non-essential travels. Travel restrictions are not currently imposed in the UAE.

The ministry has also warned expatriates that they have to undergo stringent tests when returning to UAE after the vacations. The returning travelers apart from the screening tests done at the airport will also be subjected to isolated observation for a specified time. All UAE schools will be closed for a month starting from March 8 responding to the Covid-19 threat.