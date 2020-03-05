Women’s right march stopped by radical Islamists saying it was against Sharia

A group of radical Islamists has stopped a march conducted by women demanding their rights. The ‘Aurat March’ by the women activists were stopped and a mural they were drawing was defaced by a group of Sunni extremists in Islamabad in Pakistan. They claimed that women conducting rally is against Sharia law.

Last night, right wing activists stopped organisers of the Aurat March for women's rights in the Pakistani capital Islamabad from completing this mural – made with the homeowners' approval – and defaced it, saying it was "against Shariah". pic.twitter.com/R6NGXoKwU7 — Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim) March 4, 2020

A banned Sunni extremist group named Sipah-e-Sahaba has claimed the responsibility of the incident. They also defaced a mural and wrote abusive comments against Shia Muslims. A slogan written on the mural called Shia Muslims ‘Kaafir (infidels)’.

Nearby graffiti credits the defacing to the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, a Sunni extremist group banned under Pakistani law. One slogan – since painted over – declares all Shia Muslims to be "kaafir" (infidels). pic.twitter.com/CBGPQa8BlC — Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim) March 4, 2020

The incident came in to light as Tooba Syed, an organizer of the Aurat March shared the photos on Twitter.She accused that the clerics from ‘ Lal Mazjid’ were behind this.