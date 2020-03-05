NEWS

Women’s right march stopped by radical Islamists saying it was against Sharia

Mar 5, 2020, 07:32 pm IST
A group of radical Islamists has stopped a march conducted by women demanding their rights. The ‘Aurat March’ by the women activists were stopped and a mural they were drawing was defaced by a group of Sunni extremists in Islamabad in Pakistan. They claimed that women conducting rally is against Sharia law.

A banned Sunni extremist group named Sipah-e-Sahaba has claimed the responsibility of the incident. They also defaced a mural and wrote abusive comments against Shia Muslims. A slogan written on the mural called Shia Muslims ‘Kaafir (infidels)’.

The incident came in to light as Tooba Syed, an organizer  of the Aurat March shared the photos on Twitter.She accused that the clerics from ‘ Lal Mazjid’ were behind this.

