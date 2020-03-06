Delhi CM flags off 100 low floor buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has flagged off 100 low floor buses in the national capital under the Cluster Scheme. The buses were flagged off from the Rajghat bus depot in Delhi.

According to the reports from PTI, fresh tenders for procurement of e-buses will be made soon and the buses will be on the roads in few months.

The chief minister said about 9,000 new buses will be plying on Delhi’s roads in the next one year.

Kejriwal said his government is committed to make the transport department an example in the country.