American fabric company Gap gets new Indian CEO

The popular American garment company Gap is getting its lon time executive Sonia Syngal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Syngal, who was heading Gap’s Old Navy unit, expanded its North American presence to more than 1,200 stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico in three years. The eCommerce site ranked as fourth largest apparel site in the US during her tenure.

“To lead the company into its next chapter, we sought a dynamic leader who could bring a deep respect for our customers and make the decisions necessary to deliver value from our portfolio of brands over the long term,” said Fisher in a press release.

Syngal will receive an annual base salary of $1.3 million and will take over effective March 23.