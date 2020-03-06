Bachchan Pandey:Akshay Kumar starrer is remake of this popular Tamil film

The latest buzz is that the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role is a remake of blockbuster Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’. It has been reproted by the Bollywood medias that the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji has planned to remake the popular Tamil film. Last year Sajid Nadiadwala has bagged the rights of the Tamil film.

‘Jigarthanda’ directed by Karthik Subbaraj is an unusual gangster comedy starring Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi in the leads. The film was a big success and enjoys a cult status today. Bobby had also won a National award for his performance in the film. Last year, it was successfully remade in Telugu as ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ with Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi as the principal actors.

In the Hindi version, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing Bobby Simha’s gangster character, Kriti will be reprising the filmmaker’s role done by Siddharth. Shoot is likely to begin in a couple of months time.