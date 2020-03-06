‘Finance Minister may blame UPA’: Congress leader P.Chidambaram attack government over Yes Bank crisis

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram has on Friday criticized union government over the Yes Bank crisis. The veteran Congress leader accused that the government is living in ignorance.

The former union minister in a series of tweets has raised his criticism against the union government.

What is the government doing today? Is the government not merging weak public sector banks with stronger public sector banks? Naturally, FM blamed the “legacy” of UPA. She will say that for the rest of the tenure of the BJP government! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 6, 2020

“I understand FM has made a statement blaming the UPA. That’s normal for a government living in ignorance. Does the FM know the numbers that I have tweeted? If she does, will she please explain how the loan book jumped in five years from Rs 55,633 crore to Rs 2,41,499 crore?” Chidambaram, who was the finance minister during Congress-led UPA government”, tweeted Chidambaram.

Did you notice that the FM did not acknowledge the numbers of the loan book of YES Bank? Did you notice that FM did not explain how the loan book miraculously jumped from Rs 55,633 crore in March 2014 to Rs 2,41,999 crore in March 2019? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 6, 2020

” Who knows, FM may blame the UPA for the miraculous jump between 2014 and 2019″, he again tweeted.