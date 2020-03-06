DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Finance Minister may blame UPA’: Congress leader P.Chidambaram attack government over Yes Bank crisis

Mar 6, 2020, 07:23 pm IST
Former union minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram has on Friday criticized union government over the Yes Bank crisis. The veteran Congress leader accused that the government is living in ignorance.

The former union minister in a series of tweets has raised his criticism against the union government.

“I understand FM has made a statement blaming the UPA. That’s normal for a government living in ignorance. Does the FM know the numbers that I have tweeted? If she does, will she please explain how the loan book jumped in five years from Rs 55,633 crore to Rs 2,41,499 crore?” Chidambaram, who was the finance minister during Congress-led UPA government”, tweeted Chidambaram.

” Who knows, FM may blame the UPA for the miraculous jump between 2014 and 2019″, he again tweeted.

