Gold prices may touch Rs. 50,000

The commodity market experts has predicted that the price of yellow metal may touch Rs.50,000 due to the coronavirus scare. The price of gold has been skyrocketing since the coronavirus outbreak was reported. The people are buying and investing on gold, considering it as the safest asset in the world.

At present the spot gold is trading at a higher price of $.1640 per ounce in the international market. It is gained by 0.23%. The price of spot gold has risen 6% in one month, 11.7% in 3 months and 6.1% in 6 months.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the price of gold has gained by Rs.178 to reach at Rs.43,747 per 10 gram. Gold prices on MCX has risen by 10.6% half-yearly, 13.1% in last 3 months and 6.6% in last month.

In New Delhi gold is trading at Rs 45,343 per 10 gram gained by Rs 773. On Thursday, gold has settled trading at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram.