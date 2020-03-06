Gold rate jumps to Rs 45,343

Gold prices today jumped to Rs 773 to Rs 45,343 per 10 gram in the capital amid the corona virus scare.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also rose by Rs 192 to Rs 48,180 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 47,988 per kg.

The rupee fell 65 paise to 73.99 against the US currency in opening trade on Friday.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold prices rallied as mounting worries over the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. Cases outside China are continuously on the rise, death toll and affected people cases are increasing at the fastest pace in the US, India, South Korea, Iran and few others.