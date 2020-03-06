Maharashtra CID website hacked ,wrote ‘Modi government, stop hurting Muslims’

Maharashtra CID website was hacked by a group calling themselves Legion who claimed to be doing it as retribution for the Delhi riots which left 53 dead.

The website said it was ‘hacked by Legion’, and the hackers wrote: “In India, families of Muslims killed by Hindu mobs. Hundreds of Muslims lost their relatives and the Modi government is to blame for a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric in India. The riots which erupted on the day US President Trump arrived in India for a visit, lasted three days, killing more than 45 people, mostly Muslim, and injuring at least 150 others.”

There was a picture of a lone horseman with a flag with the message: “The government of Imam Mahdi.”

It further ‘warned’ the police and government of India to ‘stop hurting Muslims’.