New chief information commission appointment

New Chief Information Commission has been appointed. Bimal Julka who was earlier the Information Commissioner is the new CIC, according to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan communique.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Julka as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief after Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11 and is at a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against the sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC).

There is a vacancy of five more information commissioners at the commission after Julka’s appointment as the CIC.