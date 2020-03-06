One more man tested positive with COVID 19 in Delhi. Takes number to 31 in India

The total number of cases of corona virus has reached 31 after a Delhi man tested positive today. He is said to have travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

On Thursday, a Ghaziabad resident, who had recently visited Iran, had tested positive for the virus. The government also confirmed “some cases of community transmission”.This has made India a part of a small group of countries, including China, Japan, Italy and South Korea, where community transmission of the virus has taken place.

Coronavirus, which first broke out in China’s Wuhan province, has now reached 80 countries and claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the US economy might take a hit from the outbreak but predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.

On the impact over the economy, Trump said: “It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say people are now staying in the United States spending their money in the US, and I like that.” “It’s going to all work out. Everybody has to be calm,” he said. “We have plans for every single possibility and I think that’s what we have to do. We hope it doesn’t last too long.”