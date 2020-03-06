Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Rosshan Andrrews teams up with Dulquer Salmaan for a police story

Mar 6, 2020, 11:31 pm IST
The shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film which marks the teaming up of director Rosshan Andrrews with actor  Dulquer Salmaan will begin by  May.  This is for the first time that Rosshan Andrrews and Dulquer Salmaan are joining hands for a film.

The actor  will play the role of a police officer in the film.  The film  also is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan. As reports the script of the film is penned by Bobby-Sanjay.

Dulquer  will start shooting for his new Tamil film with dance choreographer-turned-filmmaker from the second week of March. Kajal Aggarwal has been signed as the female lead in it. After its completion, he will be joining the sets of Rosshan’s film.

