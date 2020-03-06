Rosshan Andrrews teams up with Dulquer Salmaan for a police story

The shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film which marks the teaming up of director Rosshan Andrrews with actor Dulquer Salmaan will begin by May. This is for the first time that Rosshan Andrrews and Dulquer Salmaan are joining hands for a film.

The actor will play the role of a police officer in the film. The film also is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan. As reports the script of the film is penned by Bobby-Sanjay.

Dulquer will start shooting for his new Tamil film with dance choreographer-turned-filmmaker from the second week of March. Kajal Aggarwal has been signed as the female lead in it. After its completion, he will be joining the sets of Rosshan’s film.