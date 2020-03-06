Sensex, Nifty plunges. Fear of corona virus lingers in the market

The share market in India has plunged in the opening session with corona virus’s fear lingering in the market. The BSE Sensex was at 37,180, weaker by 1,300 points and the SGX Nifty was at 10,881, down 385 points. The broader markets also succumbed to panic selling, with BSE Midcap index osendiving by 568 points or 3.9 per cent to 14002 and the BSE Smallcap index losing 426 points or 3.1 per cent to 13,164. All the BSE sectoral indices are trading in the red.

Asian shares had also fallen across the board this morning; MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei index slid 1.4 per cent. Hang Seng, Straits Times, SET Composite and Jakarta indices also shaved off between 1 and 3 per cent each.

Yes Bank will be in focus after the government limited deposit withdrawal in the beleaguered bank to Rs 50,000 a month.

The value of rupee snapped its four-session losing run on Thursday to close 6 paise higher at 73.33 against the US dollar.