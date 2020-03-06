The trailer of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is a visual extravaganza: Watch it here

The trailer of Malayalam’s biggest cinema experience ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ was released online on Friday. The trailer has been released simultaneously in five languages. Leading superstars of Indian film industry has released the trailers in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The trailers were released by Mohanlal,Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rakshit Shetty and Yash through their respective social media handles.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the visual spectacle that’s awaiting the audience. The massive scale and grandeur involved in the film’s making is evident from the trailer.

The multi-lingual big budget war film is directed by Priyadarshan. The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The director has assured that it will be the most technically perfect film to have ever been made in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Siddique and many others are part of the cast. Several foreign actors are also playing major roles in the film. National award winning cinematographer Tirrru, ace production designer Sabu Cyril, composer Rahul Raj and editor Ayyappan are part of the technical team.

Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing this mega budget film. It is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on March 26.