Traffic police of this Kerala City now amped-up with Super bikes

The ancient north Kerala city of Kozhikode in the valley of Western Ghats is famed equally for its sweets and the sweet-natured lively people. The air in ‘Mithai theruvu’ in the evenings will be filled with the aroma of nuts and cardamom roasted for preparing sweet delicacies. The city is also one of the places in Kerala, where late evenings are more vibrant than the hustles at day time.

The traffic police in Kozhikode just got a new reason to celebrate. Kozhikode traffic police received a new fleet of sports bikes from Suzuki. The Suzuki as part of its corporate social responsibility project revamped the bike fleet of police to its Suzuki Gixer 250.

The 249 CC bikes are equipped with sirens and public announcement systems. The Gixer 250 is a 6 speed, oil-cooled engine, and a digital instrument cluster. The bikes are also with an easy-start feature which will come in handy for reducing the response time of the police. Suzuki MD CP Abdullah handed over the keys to Deputy Commissioner of Police AK Jamaludeen.

The traffic police can now be seen catching the tails of high octane chase matches of young city freaks.