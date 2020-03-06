Vishal’s cybercrime thriller ‘Chakra’ gets release date

Actor Vishal starrer cybercrime thriller ‘Chakra’ will be released on 1st May. Chakra is said to be a cybercrime thriller. Regina Cassandra and U-Turn fame Shraddha Srinath are playing the female leads.

The sources close to the film unit revealed that Vishal is playing an army officer in Chakra. Last year in the month of November, director Gautham Menon unveiled the first look posters of Chakra on his social networking page, which received a decent response by the movie lovers.

Vishal was seen taking down a bunch of goons and the title logo has been designed based on the Param Veer Chakra medal awarded by the government of India. Shraddha Srinath is playing the cop.

Vishal starrer Chakra is being bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory and it has the music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Balasubramaniam is handling the cinematography. The film Chakra also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in important roles.