Volkswagen launched its new ‘Tiguan AllSpace SUV’: Know the features and price

A new SUV named Tiguan AllSpace was launched in India by Volkswagen. The bookings for the new SUV were started earlier this month.

The Tiguan AllSpace SUV is powered with a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 190 hp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DSG auto unit.

On its interior, the SUV is equipped with panoramic sunroof, ‘Vienna leather seats’, 3-zone Climatronic A/C and Active Info Display. The vehicle also has reverse parking camera, seven airbags with knee airbags, ABS, ESC and ESP, Cruise control.

The 7-seater SUV is available in seven colour options. The Tiguan AllSpace is priced at Rs.33.12 lakh.