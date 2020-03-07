26-year-old teacher arrested for raping 11 minor girl students

Hyderabad police has arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping 11 girl students in the age group of 8 to 10. The 26-year-old was arrested from the school in Wanaparthy District, Telangana State.

As per police, the accused reportedly raped 11 minor girl students studying in class 4. The incident came into light after one of the girl aged 10 complained of bleeding to parents. Then the girl told the parents and the doctor about the torture.

Later in the probe it was revealed that around 11 girls were subjected to sexual assault by the accused. it has also revealed that the accused has earlier raped 9 students in the class 4.

The police arrested the man after parents of two girls lodged a complaint with the police. The police has arrested the accused under the relevant sections of POCSO Act.