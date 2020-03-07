Death row convict files petition in SC, demands probe in ‘conspiracy’to mislead him

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Mukesh Singh had filed a petition in SC, alleging conspiracy to mislead him to sign several documents that blocked him from legal remedies.

Mukesh Singh accused the amicus curiae in the case, Vrinda Grover to mislead him in a criminal conspiracy hatched by the Center and Delhi government.”The petitioner (Mukesh) is victim of criminal conspiracy and fraud played and hatched jointly by the R-1 (Ministry of Home Affairs), R-2 (Delhi government) and R-3 (Vrinda Grover) and other advocate who appeared in the session court, high court and the Supreme Court in the petitioner’s death warrant case.

The petition elaborates that amicus Curie Vrinda, threatened Mukesh with a non-existent session court order to get Attorney papers signed by him, for rasing his curative and merci pleas in apt time. The new petition accuses the respondents “knowingly and deliberately” for vested and political interests hatched a joint criminal conspiracy against Mukesh Singh and visited Tihar Jail and met the petitioner asking him to sign various documents.

The petition claimed the limitation period to file a curative petition was three years from the date of dismissal of the review plea and sought to “restore” the rights available to him and allow him to file curative and mercy petitions till July 2021.