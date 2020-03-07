Friendship through Tik Tok leads to murder in Noida

A 49 year old woman was killed by a man allegedly whom she had befriended on social media more than two years ago. The victim, Neerja Chauhan, and accused, Raghav Kumar (25), came in contact through content creation apps TikTok and Likee, police said.

“We were informed a woman’s body was found in a flat in Greater Noida’s Arihant Garden Society. An FIR under IPC section 302 was filed in Bisrakh police station. We began questioning locals and zeroed in on Kumar. He was arrested within eight hours and he confessed to killing her…” said Harish Chander, DCP (Central Noida).

Explaining the incident, Chander said, “Kumar left her flat around 11.30 am and the woman’s body was discovered once her son came home around 5 pm. As the society is gated and there is constant surveillance, there was CCTV evidence of Kumar’s entry and exit. We recovered the keys to Chauhan’s flat and her mobile from the accused,”

Officers said Chauhan, a housemaker, would make videos of dubbed songs and movie scenes on TikTok and Likee, and had gained enough followers. This is how Kumar, also active on the two apps, came in touch with her. Police said the victim’s husband works in another state.