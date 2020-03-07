Kingfisher Calendar 2020 is now an app: Know how to download the ‘hottest’ calendar: See pics

Kingfisher calendar is known for its ‘hotness’. The calendar feature the world’s most hottest models. Well-known models and actresses have been featured on this hottest calendar . Right from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to super hot Nargis Fakhri have been featured on this calendar earlier.

Now the company has launched a mobile app of the calendar. The company has launched the popular calendar as an app that you can have on your phone and also download wallpapers.

This year’s calendar pictures have been shot in Cape Town, South Africa and features several top models like Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz. Photographer Atul Kasbekar has captured the images.

The official Kingfisher Calendar App is available on the play store . Available on both Android and iOs devices, the Kingfisher Calendar App is packed with a hoard of features that not only help you keep a tab on your daily to-do-list, with easy syncing option with the Gmail calendar, but also allows you to invite your friends to events and programs you have planned, all through the app.

The application will also display your notifications in a stylized manner with the stunning pictures of Kingfisher Models. In addition to this, the Android version of the app also offers an added feature to set the dreamy pictures as your phone wallpaper.