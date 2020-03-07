Nine people killed in shootout with police

At least nine people were killed in a shootout with police in Mexico. The bloody confrontation took place in western Mexico. The shootout took place between a criminal gang and agents investigating a suspected kidnapping.

The dead included two officers and six people believed to have been held captive in a house. Another man died on the street. As per police, the kidnappers opened fire on the officers and shot their captives when they were cornered. The police returned fire with the support of Army.

Jalisco has been hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime, particularly the powerful Jalisco New Generation drug cartel