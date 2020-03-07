Pre-launch booking of Honda WR-V started: Know the features

The booking for the all new WR-V has been opened by Honda Cars India. People can book the new car by just paying ?21,000 across Honda’s dealerships in the country. WR-V was first launched in India back in March of 2017.

The updated WR-V is powered with BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines . The petrol engine is capable of producing 90 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The diesel engine can give out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

The facelift WR-V will boast of a new radiator grille with horizontal slats and with a more prominent chrome addition. LED projector lamps too make their way in while C-shaped LED tail lights highlight the rear profile of the car.

WR-V facelift will be officially launched in India by Honda Cars in April, this year.