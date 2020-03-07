Priyanka Gandhi get slammed by netizens for sharing pictures from Pakistan to defame Uttar Pradesh government

AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to delete her social media post after she got trolled and slammed by netizens for sharing fake pictures . Priyanka Gandhi has shared photos from Pakistan to defame the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

O last day, Priyanka Gandhi shared few photographs from Pakistan on micro blogging website which showed crops destroyed during hail storm and she claimed that these are from UP.

In the Twitter post the Congress leader claimed that heavy hail storms and rains had destroyed crops of farmers in UP. So she asked the UP government to give proper compensation to the farmers after doing the evaluation of the damage and to stop giving empty promises.

But netizens come pointing out the factual error in the post. They had slammed the Congress leader for using photos from Pakistan for political gaining. After this Priyanka Gandhi deleted her Twitter post.