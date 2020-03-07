These photos of actress Rai Lakshmi will make you say ‘wow’: See pics

Raai Lakshmi (born as Lakshmi Rai on 5 May 1989) is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly appears in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Raai Laxmi made her debut when she was 16 years old in Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005.

She made her debut in Malayalam in 2007, starring in Rock & Roll, opposite Mohanlal. She followed it up with several successful films such as Annan Thambi, 2 Harihar Nagar (2009), Evidam Swargamanu (2009) opposite Mohanlal, and Chattambinadu (2009) opposite Mammootty.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Julie 2 (2017).Raai has completed over a decade in the film industry, acting over 50 films in multiple languages.