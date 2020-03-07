This is how Tapsee Pannu responded to Baghi 3 director who called’ Thappad’ strange

Bollywood movie “Thappad” which faced critical remarks across the industry did not go well by the director Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan. Khan said that the concept of the movie was strange and wondered how a slap could decide the status of a relationship.

Taapsee Pannu, the actor of Thappad, responded to his statement saying that it’s the audience that gives the final verdict.

A report in Mumbai Mirror, Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying, “I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don’t understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return.

“If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it.”

Taapsee responded by saying that she did not feel the need to respond to such a comment. She said, “He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict.”